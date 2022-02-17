Find Your Strength With the New Marvel x Pandora Collection

Pandora has entered a new Super Hero universe with the Marvel x Pandora collection. The collection of 11 hand-crafted pieces includes bracelets, rings, and charms featuring the Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America’s shield, and other iconic Avengers heroes and symbols, all ready to charm their way into the hearts of new and existing fans.

“We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and excited to bring this first-ever Marvel x Pandora collection alive. Many of our customers have requested this for quite some time! These heroes excite, entertain and also encourage us to use our voices and powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to make the world a better place. Celebrating what you stand for and the things you love is what connects the Marvel and Pandora universes,” commented Stephen Fairchild, Pandora’s Chief Product Officer.

Pandora’s design team was inspired by The Avengers’ heroism, strength, and vulnerability when creating the collection. The team worked closely with Marvel to create charms that represent each of The Avengers with intricate designs that symbolize both their personalities and their values. Pandora’s craftsmanship and use of metal, texture, and highly detailed enamel work realistically recreate the heroes’ suits for a true likeness, while an engraving of each character’s signature phrase encapsulates their strengths in just a few words.

Explore the new items in the image gallery below, and shop the whole collection now at Pandora.