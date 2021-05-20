New Patriotic Age Funkos and Accessories Arrive at Target
Celebrate the next wave of Marvel Through the Ages with some red, white, and blue!
We’re moving from one Marvel age and onto the next! Following the release of the first wave of Marvel Through the Ages — celebrating the Timeless Age with some retro black light X-Men — now we’re headed into the Patriotic Age, so get ready for a lot of stars and stripes!
The latest series, exclusively at Target, celebrates three different “Captains” and one of our favorite web-slinger: Captain America, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man!
Steve Rogers gets two different new Funko Pops! Celebrating his time as Captain America, showcasing his original look in Marvel’s The Avengers, and then again in Marvel Studios’ Civil War. The figure features an all-over pattern of Cap’s icon in red white and blue! Plus, be on the lookout for a t-shirt and Funko pack featuring The First Avenger!
Following the events of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson has (finally) taken on the mantel of Captain America, and he’s got his own patriotic Pop! to prove it! Sam’s figure features his new hero suit, which debuted at the end of the Disney+ series.
Rounding out the third captain, Captain Marvel has her own new Patriotic pop, featuring her look from Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, decorated with an all-over red and blue logo design.
Lastly, Spider-Man joins the fray with a new Pop! mid-thwip! Spidey’s design features his iconic logo in an all-over red and blue pattern.
The Patriotic Age is available for pre-order on May 21! Stay tuned for more upcoming collections as we continue traveling with Marvel Through the Ages, exclusively at Target!
