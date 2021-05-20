New Patriotic Age Funkos and Accessories Arrive at Target

We’re moving from one Marvel age and onto the next! Following the release of the first wave of Marvel Through the Ages — celebrating the Timeless Age with some retro black light X-Men — now we’re headed into the Patriotic Age, so get ready for a lot of stars and stripes!

The latest series, exclusively at Target, celebrates three different “Captains” and one of our favorite web-slinger: Captain America, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man!