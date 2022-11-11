RockLove Launches Two New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Items
Snag Shuri’s earrings and a necklace of Riri’s Ironheart!
With the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RockLove Jewelry is rolling out two brand new items inspired by the fierce and strong heroines in the movie. If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Wakanda, or Riri William technology, now is the time!
The first of the two brand new items is Shuri’s studded earrings, which play a pivotal role in the movie since they’re the only thing able to track her through the ocean. The sterling silver earrings are crafted to reflect the ones worn in the film, with sturdy stud backing for whatever adventure you might be on next.
If you’re looking to power up, pick up Riri William’s Ironheart necklace, crafted after the same arc reactor design seen in the film. Featuring studded metal design touches and a turquoise stone reflective of the one Riri creates, you’ll feel inspired for whatever challenges come your way (just don’t fly too high).
These new items join the growing roster of Black Panther-inspired items RockLove currently offers, including a Kimoyo bead bracelet and Black Panther claw necklaces and rings. Shop all of the items now on RockLove’s website!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.
