Published December 22, 2021

'Rogers the Musical' Takes Center Stage on VeVe

Available Thursday, December 23 at 8am PT / 11am ET!

by Marvel

I can do this all day!

Marvel Entertainment and VeVe are back with another must-have collectible!

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, at 8am PT/11am ET, the extremely limited-edition digital litho print featuring the official artwork of Rogers: The Musical from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye arrives exclusively on the VeVe app!

Critics and audiences agree — Rogers: The Musical is 'a super-powered sensation'!

This limited-edition poster only has one offering as an Ultra Rare collectible.

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me

