Lifestyle and Apparel Brand RSVLTS Launches New Spectacular Marvel Collection

RSVLTS, creators of high-quality apparel since 2012, is rolling out a brand-new collection celebrating Marvel characters who have been seen on the pages of comics and most recently in Marvel Studios films and Disney+ series.

As part of the collaboration, RSVLTS will have access to a wide range of franchise characters and imagery that can be leveraged across multiple products and accessory categories, including men and women’s shirts, shorts, swimwear, outerwear, underwear, hats, socks and much more. Iconic Marvel Super Heroes featured include, but are not limited to: Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Spider-Man, and Thor.

“To collaborate with Marvel and its vast, historic universe of comics and characters has been a dream of mine, and a goal of RSVLTS overall since the very beginning,” said John Tramutolo, Chief Creative Director and Co-Founder, RSVLTS. “Together with their incredible archive of assets and inspirational storylines, and our unique perspective on apparel and designs, there should be no end to what we can create for all Marvel and RSVLTS fans alike.”

Fans can expect drops to take place throughout 2022 and beyond, and the first Super Hero-specific collection of Marvel x RSVLTS apparel will feature Spider-Man, set to launch March 22 at www.rsvlts.com and via the RSVLTS app.

Find the latest apparel in the image gallery below, and stay tuned for more Marvel x RSVLTS!