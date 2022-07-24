SDCC 2022: Hasbro and Funko Reveal New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Items

It's time to travel back to Wakanda.

Following the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hasbro and Funko have released a new look at upcoming toys, figures, and role-playing items inspired by the new movie.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

Shuri, Nakia, M'Baku, and more have all received the Funko treatment, including Namor complete with water effects, and a first look at Riri William's high-tech suit. The latest wave of Marvel Legends also rolls out some of the same characters, with highly detailed features and points of articulation perfect to add to any growing collection. Additionally, find a role playing FX spear, some new additions to the Titan Hero series, and more!

Dive in (pun intended) to the image gallery below to see the latest items.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters November 11, 2022.