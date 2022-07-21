SDCC 2022: Inkbox Reveals New Marvel Collection
Find Inkbox right now at the flagship Marvel booth, #2329!
Continuing its series of preeminent, multidisciplinary collaborations with leaders in music, film, art, activism, and emerging pop culture, Inkbox has collaborated with Marvel for an integrative product and experiential collaboration, launching at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022.
Kicking off in alignment with the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Inkbox will re-lease a 12-piece tattoo collection celebrating the Thor franchise.
At Comic-Con, Inkbox will activate within the flagship Marvel booth (#2329), bringing leading tattoo artists in the Inkbox portfolio and offering fans to experience their signature tattoo roulette wheel. Through tattoo roulette, Inkbox will offer 12 custom tattoos exclusive to Comic-Con and beyond the dedicated Thor collection, featuring designs from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They will also offer limited surprise giveaways of tattoos from the just-released Thor collection throughout the week-end.
“Inkbox has always tapped into pop culture to empower our customers to re-shape their ever-changing personal identities and express their passions,” said Inkbox Chief Marketing Officer, Woozae Kim. “Collaborating with Marvel takes that approach to a whole new level, and allows both of our communities to celebrate their passions through these bespoke designs and engaging experiential activations.”
Be sure to swing by Marvel’s merchandise booth (#2519) to check out Marvel Unlimited – Marvel’s digital comics app providing access to over 30,000 digital comics on the web and mobile devices. If you sign up for a subscription at the booth, you’ll receive an exclusive pin, patch or action figure.*
And make sure you’ve signed up for Marvel Insider** so that you can earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at the Marvel merchandise booth. Not at San Diego in person – you can still earn points with trivia and puzzles on Twitter and Instagram.
*While supplies last.
**Marvel Insider is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Additional terms apply.