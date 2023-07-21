SDCC 2023: Funko Reveals New Holiday Pops

Christmas in July? Almost! During Funko's big event at San Diego Comic-Con — Funko Fundays — the pop culture retailer revealed a handful of new Pops coming soon just bursting with holiday cheer (except for Wolverine, of course).

Joining the ever-growing collection of holiday-themed Funkos, for 2023 a few new ones join in the festivities, with Spider-Man and Deadpool sporting cozy sweaters, Iron Man coming along with a bag full of toys, She-Hulk decked out with elf ears, and Wolverine just hoping to come in out of the cold (ba humbub!). Pending final license approval, be on the lookout for these new Pops to hit shelves later this year!

