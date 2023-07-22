Gear
SDCC 2023: Suit Up with the Official Marvel Spider-Man Suit from Jazwares

Available for pre-sale! Don't miss the chance to own your very own Spidey suit!

by Marvel

 

Look out for the web-slinger: here comes the MARVEL Spider-Man Adult Zentai Suit

Jazwares unveiled their realistic Spider-Man suit at San Diego Comic Con this year, where attendees found themselves being interviewed by their favorite Daily Bugle reporter-turned-Spider-hero!

Featuring a detailed printed design of Peter Parker's classic suit, this form-fitting jumpsuit is made of two-way stretch spandex and features invisible zippers in the front & back. An officially licensed MARVEL product from Jazwares, this is a must-have for all fans of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Each Spider-Man Spandex Zentai Jumpsuit comes with a Spider-Man Spandex Fabric Overhead Mask.

Available on Amazon, the costumes will be available for pre-sale—swing by today to get your very own Spider-Man suit at Booth 3513, along with other amazing costumes from Jazwares!

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramTwitterFacebookTikTok and Twitch.

