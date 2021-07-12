‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Explore New LEGO Sets

If you can’t want to experience the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, why not try your hand at building it now? Ahead of the movie’s release, pick up one of the new LEGO sets based on the upcoming action, featuring characters, vehicles, and creates that will soon be seen on-screen.

Plus, is that Shang-Chi star Simu Liu as a LEGO himself? The character has been LEGO-fied to resemble the first released poster for the film, which you can see above!

Explore the LEGO sets — both of which are available now — and experience Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters on September 3!