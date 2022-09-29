Shop Marvel Must Haves: Fall Essentials

The days are getting shorter and colder and maybe you feel a chill in the air. Know what that means? It's time to stock up on cozy, comfortable items — cozy, comfortable Marvel items, of course! The latest roundup for Marvel Must Haves is bringing you everything you need for the season, from sweatshirts to outerwear, home goods, and more!

Dive into the latest batch of items, featuring multiple Marvel items perfect for cold weather days (along with hats and scarves!), festive t-shirts for the upcoming autumn holidays, plus Marvel character pumpkins, pins, and a Loki slow cooker. Who doesn't need a Loki slow cooker on a chilly day?

Find the newest items in the image gallery below!

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk right here!