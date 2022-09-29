Gear
Published September 29, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Fall Essentials

Stock up on cozy Marvel outfits now.

by Rachel Paige

The days are getting shorter and colder and maybe you feel a chill in the air. Know what that means? It's time to stock up on cozy, comfortable items — cozy, comfortable Marvel items, of course! The latest roundup for Marvel Must Haves is bringing you everything you need for the season, from sweatshirts to outerwear, home goods, and more! 

Dive into the latest batch of items, featuring multiple Marvel items perfect for cold weather days (along with hats and scarves!), festive t-shirts for the upcoming autumn holidays, plus Marvel character pumpkins, pins, and a Loki slow cooker. Who doesn't need a Loki slow cooker on a chilly day?

Find the newest items in the image gallery below! 

Scarlet Witch gloves / shop it here

Scarlet Witch scarf / shop it here

Spider-Man flower hoodie / shop it here

Spider-Man beanie / shop it here

Loki slow cooker / shop it here

Ghost-Spider beanie/ shop it here

Miles Morales socks / shop it here

Halloween Heroes pumpkins / shop it here

https://www.boxlunch.com/product/marvel-spider-man-into-the-spiderverse-chibi-miles-morales-in-hoodie-enamel-pin---boxlunch-exclusive/19161622.html>here

Marvel logo sweatshirt / shop it here

Hulk ‘feast mode’ shirt/ shop it here

Pumpkin Spice sense pillow / shop it here

