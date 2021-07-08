Shop Marvel Must Haves: Alligator Loki

He’s here, he’s green, he’s got some horns and the makings of a little smirk, and he loves boxed wine. Is he a Loki? Who cares! He’s Alligator Loki, regardless of whether or not he’s really an Alligator of Mischief. But he’s green so like...he is? TBD.

In Episode 5 of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “Journey Into Mystery,” the titular Loki finds himself surrounded by a bunch of other Lokis, one of which is an alligator. Thus, Alligator Loki. While he might not go into battle against Alioth he has certainly won a spot in our hearts forevermore.

If Alligator Loki has bewitched your mind, body, and soul, too, here’s some good news: You can pick up a bevy of brand new Alligator Loki items! Wear your love for the crocodilian right on your sleeve with an Alligator Loki t-shirt, or pick up the Alligator Loki pin and place him proudly on your chest, your backpack, hat, jacket, wherever you fancy.

Alligator Loki has also received the Funko treatment, and honestly, he deserves it. Not only is he proudly featured with his very own solo Funko Pop, but find him hanging out on Kid Loki’s arm, too. The more Alligator Loki, the better!

Dive into the Alligator Loki products in the gallery below, and as Alligator Loki always says, “[growl].”

