Shop Marvel Must Haves: AvengerCon T-Shirts

Is AvengerCon the greatest Avenger convention that ever was? Yes. Is AvengerCon real? Sadly, no. But can you still buy real merch from the fake AvengerCon? Absolutely yes.

Following the release of Marve Studios' Ms. Marvel Episode 1 — which takes Kamala Khan to AvengerCon IRL — you can actually shop a variety of the merchandise featured in the episode. There are plenty of different designs, and characters, to choose from, and don't forget to pick up convention exclusives like "I'M ALWAYS ANGRY UNLESS I'M AT AVENGERCON." True, Bruce. Very true.

The shirts are available now to purchase, and shop them all in the image gallery below! See you at the second ever AvengerCon.

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

