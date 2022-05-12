Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Explore the Multiverse like you’ve never seen it before – with brand new items based on and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

When a Multiversal threat threatens our universe — and countless others — Doctor Strange faces one of his greatest challenges yet: Trying to protect a young teenage girl, America Chavez. With the help of Wong and the students at Kamar-Taj, the group tries to fight off a threat they didn’t see coming as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, dreamwalks into the chaos.

Now that you’ve seen the movie (maybe more than once!), it’s time to dive into the latest items you must have from the Multiverse of Madness! Find Funko Pops and Marvel Legends for all the heroes of the story, including LEGO sets. There are also plenty of t-shirts and other apparel to choose from, in addition to accessories and home goods, too.

But if you’re really looking to harness your power, snag the Scarlet Witch tiara. Nothing says, “this is me being reasonable” like a tiara! Shop everything and more in the image gallery below.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters.

