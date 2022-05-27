Gear
Published May 27, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Unleash the Multiverse with Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch

For anyone asking for a "Dead Strange" Funko....

by Rachel Paige

Explore the Multiverse like you’ve never seen it before – with brand new items based on and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When a Multiversal threat threatens our universe — and countless others — Doctor Strange faces one of his greatest challenges yet: Trying to protect a young teenage girl, America Chavez. With the help of Wong and the students at Kamar-Taj, the group tries to fight off a threat they didn’t see coming as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, dreamwalks into the chaos. 

For anyone who's been holding out for Dead Strange, you're in luck! The newly released Funko Pop enters the fray, in all his undead glory. A brand new Funko moment features him fighting none other than the Scarlet Witch, along with other recently introduced characters like America Chavez, the menacing Sinister Strange, and Captain Carter, too. 

Plus, find new t-shirts, accessories, home goods, and more in the image gallery below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!

