Published October 7, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Halloween 2022

Yes, that IS an Alligator Loki dog costume.

by Rachel Paige

The Halloween season is just around the corner, and you know what that means — it's time to start seriously thinking about a Halloween costume. And thinking about one, soon. Because before you know it, it'll be October 31st! 

Whether you're looking to dress as a Super Hero or a Super Villain, or somewhere in-between, Marvel has just the items you need to kick off the costume party or parade. Plus, find outfits for the whole family, including those with four legs. 

Explore the image gallery below for all sorts of spooky, scary, and heroic costumes, and stay tuned for more Marvel Halloween fun! 

Adult Scarlet Witch costume / shop it here

Kids Iron Man costume / shop it here

Alligator Loki dog costume / shop it here

Kids Captain America costume / shop it here

Kids Hulk costume / shop it here

Adult Spider-Gwen costume / shop it here

Spider-Man costumes

Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen costumes

Hero Halloween card / shop it here

Halloween tie / shop it here

Adult Miles Morales costume / shop it here

Venomosaurus costume / shop it here

Groot Halloween shirt / shop it here

Spider-Red costume/ shop it here

Thor and Loki Halloween blanket / shop it here

Halloween window cling / shop it here

