Shop Marvel Must Haves: I Am Groot

I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot!

Everyone's favorite little mischievous sapling is back with five brand new shorts on Disney+, so it's time to dive into more adventures with Marvel Studios' I Am Groot. This time, Groot's going after ice cream, stopping to smell the roses (literally and figuratively), and fulfilling a great prophecy. All in a day's work for the little guy.

Once you're done watching the shorts on repeat, it's time to dive into the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves featuring — you guessed it — Groot himself. Whether you want to wear your love for Groot, display it proudly in your home, or create it from scratch yourself with some LEGOs, there's something for every Groot fan.

Explore everything in the image gallery below, and don't forget, as Groot always says, "I am Groot."

I am Groot!

Translation: Five brand-new I Am Groot shorts are now streaming on Disney+.