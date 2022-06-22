Shop Marvel Must Haves: The Illuminati Will See You Now

The Illuminati will see you now.

With the arrival of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+, it's time to uncover some of the secrets from Multiverse 838 — and the Illuminati. The latest batch of Marvel Must Haves features none other than Master Mordo, Captain Carter, Black Bolt, Mister Fantastic, and more. Expore the brand new styles and designs in the image gallery below!

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

