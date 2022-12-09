Gear
Published December 9, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Stock Up On New Black Panther Items Now

Experience the movie, now in theaters!

by Rachel Paige

Wakanda Forever! With the latest Marvel Studios film now in theaters, dozens of brand new items — ranging from apparel to accessories, home goods, hair products, figures, and toys, along with makeup and so much more — are rolling out across stores for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.  

Whatever you’re looking for, you won’t need to travel to Wakanda to find it. Dive into the image gallery below and find just a handful of what you’ll find on shelves and online tied to the movie, featuring so many returning favorite characters, along with some new ones, too. 

SHOP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters. 

Wakanda Forever! Follow Black Panther on TwitterInstagramFacebook, and find Marvel now on TikTok! 

In this article: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

Shop it here

https://www.funko.com/shop/details/marvel-black-panther-wakanda-forever-okoye-midnight-angel-pop

1/11