Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 1

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

The God of Mischief is back but this time things are different – and not just because Loki has been plucked from the timeline and taken somewhere completely brand new and completely strange! Welcome to the TVA, y’all!

The first episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki sets up a brand new adventure for everyone’s favorite troublemaker as he winds up within the Time Variance Authority. Never heard of them? That’s the point. You don’t hear about them until you’ve committed an act against the Sacred Timeline and then they’ve got to right your wrongs and reset what you did to alter the timeline in the first place! And yeah, you could say Loki picking up the Tesseract during the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame certainly put a blip into the system…

The first week of Marvel Must Haves celebrates Loki’s new surroundings and the people he meets within the TVA — namely Agent Mobius and Miss Minutes. Find all sorts of apparel and accessories for this new place, along with a handful of Loki items celebrating the trickster and his new path.

Dive into the gallery of new items below, and remember: For all time. Always!

