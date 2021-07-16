Gear
Published July 16, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Loki' Episode 6

Yes, there's more Alligator Loki here.

by Rachel Paige

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

We’ve reached the end. Have you been changed by the journey?

The first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki has come to a close (but don’t worry, Season 2 is coming!), and though some questions were answered, there are now so many more questions. Where even to start?

So let’s start somewhere nice and easy, with another roundup for Marvel Must Have! No matter where he is in time — at the beginning or end of it — we’re always going to celebrate the God of Mischief. The latest batch of items to arrive includes a bevy of green and gold items, ranging from apparel to accessories...and even a few more items for everyone’s favorite Alligator of Mischief.

Dive into the latest items in the gallery below, and be on the lookout for more Loki items! 

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In this article: Loki, Loki, Sylvie, Time Variance Authority, Marvel Must Haves, Loki Must Haves, Disney+, Miss Minutes

Loki TVA Ring

Loki TVA Ring

Her Universe Loki Mesh Dress / shop it here

Her Universe Loki Mesh Dress / shop it here

Her Universe Loki Mesh Leggings / shop it here

Loki Wall Decals

Our Universe Loki Variant Windbreaker / shop it here

Our Universe Loki Hoodie / shop it here

Our Universe Loki Variant Windbreaker / shop it here

Our Universe TVA Woven Button-Up / shop it here

Our Universe TVA Woven Button-Up / shop it here

Alligator Loki ‘Glorious Purpose’ / shop it here

Alligator Loki Stripes socks / shop it here

President Loki badge socks / shop it here

Loki earrings

Loki earrings

President Loki Pin / shop it here

Loki Ring

Loki Ring

Loki Keychain / shop it here

'Loki' Funko Pops

Miss Minutes Thermos / shop it here

Miss Minutes Thermos / shop it here

'Loki' Funko Pops

Loki Variants Backpack - coming soon!

Loki water bottle

President Loki Cosbaby / shop it here

Sylvie Hero Pose socks / shop it here

President Loki Cosbaby / shop it here

1/29