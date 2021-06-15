Shop Marvel Must Haves: Loki, The God of Mischief

Loki’s back! And he’s Loki like you’ve never seen before! Because he’s now working with the Time Variance Authority, a previously unknown organization because they only step in when the proper flow of time on the Scared Timeline is disrupted! And well, yeah you could say Loki picking up the Tesseract and escaping from the Avengers certainly caused some complications…

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, we find the God of Mischief in a brand new setting with brand new people and he — for maybe the first time ever — is forced to play nice because his magic doesn’t work here. Welcome to the TVA, y’all!

Whether you’re looking for Loki t-shirts, Loki accessories, or Loki home goods, there’s something for every Loki- er, everyone! Plus, you never know what Loki items might pop up on the timeline next — so stay tuned for more!

Find Loki items in the gallery below!

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here!

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.