Gear
Published June 15, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Loki, The God of Mischief

He's burdened with glorious items.

by Rachel Paige

Loki’s back! And he’s Loki like you’ve never seen before! Because he’s now working with the Time Variance Authority, a previously unknown organization because they only step in when the proper flow of time on the Scared Timeline is disrupted! And well, yeah you could say Loki picking up the Tesseract and escaping from the Avengers certainly caused some complications…

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, we find the God of Mischief in a brand new setting with brand new people and he — for maybe the first time ever — is forced to play nice because his magic doesn’t work here. Welcome to the TVA, y’all! 

Whether you’re looking for Loki t-shirts, Loki accessories, or Loki home goods, there’s something for every Loki- er, everyone! Plus, you never know what Loki items might pop up on the timeline next — so stay tuned for more! 

Find Loki items in the gallery below!

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In this article: Loki, Loki, Loki Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+

Loki Mock Neck Mesh Inset Panel Dress/ Hot Topic

TVA Variant Windbreaker/ Hot Topic

Loki Shadow Metal Poster/ Displate

Liar of Variant T-Shirt / Hot Topic

Loki Poster T-Shirt / Hot Topic

Variant Poster T-Shirt / Hot Topic

Fierce Loki T-Shirt / Hot Topic

TVA Loki Funko Pop! / Amazon

Loki Wall Calendar / Amazon

Loki Limited Edition Pin / Shop Disney

Loki - Where Mischeif Lies / Shop Disney

Loki Keychain/ Amerang.com

Loki Otterbox Phone Case/ Zazzle

Loki Title Sequence Socks/ Rock Em Socks

Loki Guardian Thermos/ Amazon

Loki - For All Time Always Tee / Zazzle

1/16