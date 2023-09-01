Shop Marvel Must Haves: Marvel Fit
If you're looking to get your sweat on — saving the world or otherwise — Marvel Move has arrived, a brand new interactive mobile fitness experience created in collaboration with Marvel.
Featuring Marvel Comics characters like Thor and Loki, the X-Men, Hulk, and Doctor Strange, Marvel Move makes the runner the main character, while the supporting cast guides them through thrilling adventures and challenges. It’s a uniquely immersive storyline-led fitness experience that makes running, jogging or walking – inside or outside, on a treadmill or in a wheelchair – highly effective, rewarding, and entertaining.
But now what to wear? Whatever course you're hitting, shop brand-new workout gear and accessories featuring Marvel heroes in the image gallery below! And when it comes time to refuel, pick up GNC's new Pro Performance® 100% Whey Protein, inspired by Marvel’s Avengers.
Marvel Move and all fitness programs in the ZRX app give users full control of their workouts: they can adjust the time or distance of their runs, enable thrilling chases when they want to intensify their workout, and track their activity whether they’re outdoors, on a treadmill, in a wheelchair, and more. Users can even enroll in expert-designed 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and marathon training programs.
Download ZRX and Subscribe to Marvel Move Today
The ZRX mobile app from Six to Start is available now for iOS on the App Store and Android on Google Play. Users can subscribe to Marvel Move for just $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year, with a free one-week trial.