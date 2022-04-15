Gear
Published April 15, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3

Bring Your Own Night Sky.

by Rachel Paige

Summon the suit with the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! Moon Knight has arrived and each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

What in the Khonshu is going on? The cranky pigeon has certainly seen better days, as by the end of Episode 3 of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, the Heliopolis god of the moon and vengeance has been sentenced to a prison of stone — literally. The other gods trapped him in an ushabti. So while his future might be a bit murky at the time being, Khonshu is still the star of the latest roundup of Marvel Must Haves! 

Find an extra-large Khonshu Funko Pop, including one that glows in the dark, in the latest batch of items inspired by the Disney+ series. Also joining the Pop extravaganza is Layla, who gets her own figure, complete with a little golden scarab. Additionally, find new t-shirts, accessories, posters, and more in the image gallery below! 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye right here!

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

In this article: Moon Knight, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Khonshu, Marvel Must Haves, Moon Knight Must Haves, Disney+

Khonshu and Layla Funko Pops / shop them here

Khonshu Funko Pop - Box Lunch exclusive

Layla Funko Pop / shop it here

Moon Knight Moon Glyphs t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Glyphs Stack t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Egyptian Hieroglyphs Tote Bag / shop it here

Mr. Knight Egyptian Hieroglyphs Tote Bag / shop it here

Moon Knight Neon Line Art t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Poster sweatshirt / shop it here

Mr. Knight Egyptian Hieroglyphs Throw Pillow / shop it here

Moon Knight Paper Cut t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Skull t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Hieroglyphic Graphic Mug / shop it here

Moon Knight Gold Crescent Moon Phases Graphic Tote Bag / shop it here

Moon Knight Gold Crescent Moon Phases Graphic Tote Bag / shop it here

Moon Knight Logo Poster / shop it here

Khonshu Funko Pop / shop it here

1/17