Gear
Published April 22, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Moon Knight' Episode 4

You know what they say: two is better than one.

by Rachel Paige

Summon the suit with the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! Moon Knight has arrived and each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

The race to get to Ammit's resting place before Arthur Harrow has dire consequences for both Marc Spector and Steven Grant — they are one and the same, after all. In Episode 4 of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, "The Tomb," the two face their biggest challenge yet: death. 

While it remains to be seen what's going to happen next for Marc and Steven (hello, hippo!), the latest back of Marvel Must Haves continues to celebrate all things Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, and both of them together. 

Dive into the latest Funko release, brand new t-shirts, and a special box set featuring Moon Knight's crescent blade and the scarab in the image gallery below! 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye right here!

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

In this article: Moon Knight, Moon Knight (Marc Spector)

Moon Knight Fathead / shop it here

Moon Knight Scarab t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Mummy t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Funko Pop and t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Fathead / shop it here

Moon Knight Fathead / shop it here

Moon Knight Crescent Moon Mug / shop it here

Moon Knight keychain / shop it here

Moon Knight keychain / shop it here

Moon Knight Voices t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Moon is Bright t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Crescent Moon phone case / shop it here

Moon Knight Galaxy t-shirt / shop it here

Moon Knight Planner / shop it here

Moon Knight Displate / shop it here

Moon Knight sticker / shop it here

Moon Knight box set / shop it here

Moon Knight box set / shop it here

Moon Knight box set / shop it here

1/19