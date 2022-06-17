Gear
Published June 17, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2

Snag the Budget Captain Marvel now.

by Rachel Paige

Sloth Baby Productions proudly presents Marvel Must Haves! Kamala Khan has arrived and while she's still figuring out her powers, take a peek at what's coming from Ms. Marvel. each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Missing AvengerCon already? You're in luck, because the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves for Ms. Marvel Episode 2 takes us back to the glory days of the con...just before the Captain Marvel contest, that is. If you're looking to relive that moment in time, snag Kamala and Bruno dressed in their cosplay best, as Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner! (What a dream team.)

That's not all for this week's Must Haves. Dive into the brand new shirts, accessories, and more in the image gallery below! 

Kamala Captain Marvel Funko Pop

Bruno with Gloves Funko Pop

AvengerCon Pin / shop it here

AvengerCon Pin / shop it here

Ms. Marvel Backpack / shop it here

M. Tree t-shirt / shop it here

I Can Do This All Day t-shirt / shop it here

AvengerCon Names t-shirt / shop it here

I’m Always Angry t-shirt / shop it here

Avenger Tours t-shirt / shop it here

Get Information t-shirt / shop it here

Ms. Marvel t-shirt / shop it here

Kamala Pop t-shirt / shop it here

AvengerCon blanket / shop it here

Ms. Marvel Wave t-shirt / shop it here

SMASH t-shirt / shop it here

