Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 6

Sloth Baby Productions proudly presents Marvel Must Haves! Kamala Khan has arrived and while she's still figuring out her powers, take a peek at what's coming from Ms. Marvel. each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

You know the magic word here: embiggen. The latest roundup of Marvel Must Haves takes us right to the end of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel as Kamala Khan fully harnesses her powers to help save the day — and looks pretty darn cool doing it, too.

And with a new look and new powers that can only mean one thing: brand new Funko pops! Find two new Ms. Marvel designs showcasing her embiggen and hard light powers, along with a Funko Pop for Kamran, too. Plus, find new Ms. Marvel t-shirts, accessories, and more in the image gallery below!

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye and Moon Knight right here!

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+.

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok!