Shop Marvel Must Haves: New Asgard, Thor, and More

Up for a trip to New Asgard? Pack your bag with all the essentials — and that includes hammers — and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime with the God of Thunder. The latest roundup for Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder, takes us to Norway with Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and two screaming goats. Sounds like a relaxing vacation!

Dive into the image gallery below featuring an assortment of items, including t-shirts, accessories, figures, Funkos, and more.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.

