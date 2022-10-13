Shop Marvel Must Haves: Spider-Man Stories to Read

Ready, set, read! Looking to swing into some exciting Marvel stories with everyone's favorite web-slinger? Dive into an adventure (or two, or three) with Peter Parker himself – Spider-Man!

Plus, if you happen to be in the New York City area (Spider-Man's home!), swing by the New York Public Library for a special, limited-edition Spider-Man library card on October 11 to inspire new and existing patrons to explore a multitude of free books, resources, and programs at the Library, including Marvel graphic novels.

The launch of the special-edition card also marks the start of the Library’s Open House week, which begins October 11. The card will be available to new and current patrons free on a first-come, first-serve basis at all NYPL branches, located throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Libraries will be hosting a variety of programs and events throughout the week, as well as featuring book displays and reading recommendations from a special reading list curated by NYPL staff.

“Reading is a superpower—one that provides everyone with the ability to learn, to be inspired, and understand the world more fully,” said New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx. “At The New York Public Library we remain dedicated to providing books and resources that help New Yorkers reach new heights and working with Marvel on this exciting, limited-edition Spider-Man card reinforces the exceptional accomplishments people can achieve when they have access to information. It also states unequivocally that we think our patrons are ‘beyond amazing.’"

“Marvel’s history has always been rooted in telling stories on the page. And to many people, those stories taught them the joy and power of reading, whether it was their first comic book or graphic novel at a young age or the first time they shared their passion for Marvel comics with their friends and families,” said Marvel Vice President of Licensed Publishing Sven Larsen. “With so many of our most iconic moments and characters established in New York City, we’re thrilled to work with The New York Public Library to invite even more people to dive into Marvel and find their own favorites across Spider-Man’s legacy.”

Additionally, looking to read with little ones in your life? Before they dive into comic pages themselves, there are even more stories for kids on Marvel HQ!

Wondering where to start when it comes to board books, chapter books, fiction, graphic fiction, adult fiction, reference books, collections, and more? Swing into the image gallery below and find your new favorite Spider-Man story!