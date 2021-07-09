Gear
Published July 9, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Sylvie, the Goddess of Mischief

Just don't call her a Variant.

by Rachel Paige

Have you ever met a female Loki? Honestly, sounds terrifying. 

But then along comes Loki— er, Sylvie. She burst onto the scene, literally, in Marvel Studios' Loki with her take-no-prisoners attitude and one objective: Destroy the Time Variance Authority. Easier said than done. 

While her mission is still far from over, take a break and dive into some of the latest Sylvie items to arrive! Whether you're looking to wear your love for this new Loki on your sleeve with an assortment of t-shirts, or pick up a glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop in her likeness, there's plenty of new apparel and accessories to choose from!

Explore everything in the gallery below, and be on the lookout for more items coming soon!  

Sylvie Funko Pop / shop ithere

Sylvie Funko Pop, glow-in-the-dark / shop ithere

‘Love is Mischief’ t-shirt / shop ithere

Sylvie ‘Love is Mischief’ t-shirt / shop ithere

Sylvie Gift Set - horns

Sylvie Funko Pops

Sylvie Cosbaby

Sylvie Cosbaby

Loki and Sylvie Gift Set

Variant T-Shirt

Sylvie Variant T-Shirt

