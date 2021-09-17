Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 6

What if...there were more Marvel Must Haves? The latest show from Marvel Studios is here, What If…? and it’s asking you to ponder the tough questions. Alongside The Watcher, the animated series explores a multiverse of infinite possibilities and features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know. Each week, we’ll bring you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

What if Tony Stark was saved by an unlikely ally — Erik Killmonger? Episode 5 of Marvel Studios’ What If…? explores this very question as an unlikely partnership (both a friendship and working relationship) is formed between the two. But, does either one of them have a hidden agenda? Those are the questions explored in the latest episode, giving us a new look at Killmonger's life, which includes a trip back to Wakanda.

And a new look at a character means new Marvel Must Haves! Explore all the new products in the gallery below, and be sure to check back for more exciting characters out of the multiverse!

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!

Looking for more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.