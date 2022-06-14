Shop 'Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show' Apparel and Accessories

It’s time to kick butts and eat nuts! All 6 episodes of the all-new, original scripted series Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! are now available on all platforms where you listen to your podcasts!

To celebrate all things Doreen Green (and Tippy-Toe), new apparel, accessories, and more have arrived at Amazon to take your favorite radio show host on the go with you — whether it's hanging out with friends or fighting foes.

The six-episode podcast series is written by Ryan North, directed by Giovanna Sardelli, and has original music by Justin Huertas and Steven Tran. The series stars Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl and features performances by Crystal Lucas Perry (Nancy Whitehead), Leo Sheng (Koi Boi), Davied Morales (Chipmunk Hunk), Peter Hermann (Brain Drain), Erica Schroeder (Tippy T. Squirrel), and Tina Benko (Rachel Oskar).

Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom—but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. The new series follows Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, who has recently been outed as a Super Hero—The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU’s own college station. With the help of her best girl-friend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth, Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest Super Hero advice. And when the going gets rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi, and Brain Drain.

However, with a call-in show comes caller anonymity and not all the folks on the line want help—some want to crime—and crime hard! When a suspicious caller wreaks havoc on New York City, Squirrel Girl and her friends will have to put their heroics to the test and prove that once and for all Doreen Green is the UNBEATABLE Squirrel Girl.

Shop everything Squirrel Girl in the image gallery below, and listen to Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show! wherever you get your podcasts — learn more at Marvel.com/SquirrelGirlPodcast