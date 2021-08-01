Gear
Published August 1, 2021

‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’: Swing Into Action With New Items

Catch the premiere on August 6, on both Disney Junior and Disney Channel!

by Rachel Paige

Meet Spidey and his amazing friends! There’s nothing this trio of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacey, and Miles Morales can’t do when they work together to help save the day from big and small threats. 

If you (or your little ones) are looking to jump into the web-slinging action, too, alongside Peter, Gwen, and Miles, you’re in luck! Ahead of the release of Disney Junior’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, dive into a bevy of brand-new items arriving soon — find them all in the gallery below! Whether you’re looking for role-playing items, action figures, things that fall into the “some assembly required” category, or even just accessories and drinkware, there’s something for every little (and or/big) hero!

Premiering, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9 am EDT/PDT), Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter ParkerMiles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and their adventures as the young heroes team up with HulkMs. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like RhinoDoc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Hooded Jacket for Kids

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Clingers

LEGO Duplo Spider-Man Headquarters

Spidey and His Amazing Friends High-Top Sneakers for Kids

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Rolling Backpack

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Sweatshirt and Pants Set for Kids

TRACE-E Pullback

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Mask and Gloves Set

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Bath Playset

Spidey and his Amazing Friends 2-piece Set

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Slippers - Spider-Man

Panther Patroller

Spidey and His Amazing Friends bedsheets and bedroom set

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Slippers - Gwen Stacey

Spidey Interactive Keyboard

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Art Easel

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Interactive Book

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Walkie-Talkie

Spidey and His Amazing Friends boxer briefs

Spidey Drink Cup

Spidey Thermos

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Mini Chair

My Friend Spidey Feature Plush

Spidey Deluxe RC Vehicle

Web Clingers - Ghost Spider

Web Clingers - Miles Morales

Web Clingers - Spidey

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Plate Set

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Sweatshirt and Pants Set for Kids

