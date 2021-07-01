Marvel and Tamashii Nations Join Forces for New TECH-ON AVENGERS

Thanos, the Avengers' strongest foe... one year ago the Avengers used all their might to succeed in destroying the Infinity Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones...

Now, mysterious particles left behind by the Stones are scattered across the universe. Called IMS (Infinite Mirror Shards), these particles find their way into the hands of Red Skull who has once again appeared on the world stage. Using these shards Red Skull creates a Power Cancelling Barrier covering Earth and nullifying all superhuman abilities, with himself poised to become the sole and ultimate power. However, our heroes without their powers are not powerless. With their wisdom and courage, they create a new power: powered suits and the new evolution "DH-10" hidden within. As the leader of this squadron, Tony Stark says, "now is the time for all of you to say, 'I am Iron Man!'" The "Iron Soul" Avengers, the TECH-ON AVENGERS are born!