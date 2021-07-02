The M.O.D.O.K. World Domination Tour Begins!

2021 has been a banner year for M.O.D.O.K., with his own animated series on Hulu, a solo comic series, new collectibles, video game appearances, and more. And now, it’s time for the Mental Organism Designed only for Killing to go on tour!

Revealed today by me, your very own Ryan “Agent M” Penagos, the M.O.D.O.K. World Domination Tour Pulse Con Exclusive Pack is a brand new Marvel Legends series set is a brand new action figure set on its way to rock our faces off as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive during this fall’s Hasbro Pulse Con 2021. With an SRP of $73.99 when it releases in the U.S., this exclusive comes with the first ever Rockabilly M.O.D.O.K. and The Captain figures in Marvel Legends 6-inch scale, as well as numerous accessories and killer packaging.