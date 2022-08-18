Marvel Receives Two Toy of the Year Nominations for 2022

For the year 2022, Marvel has received not one but two nominations for Toy of the Year Award! The Toy of the Year Awards celebrates the best of the best within the toy and collectibles industry across 17 different categories, with Marvel receiving honors in both the Construction Toy of the Year and Doll of the Year categories.

Fans of the troublesome toddler Groot can get their hands on him after they’ve built the I Am Groot LEGO set, of course. Nominated for Construction Toy of the Year, the Groot build is part of the larger Infinity Saga series and includes 476 pieces — you’ve got to supply your own dance moves.

As for Doll of the Year, the newly released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible dolls from World of EPI celebrates some of the iconic characters which will next be seen in the upcoming film, releasing November 11, 2022.