VeVe Celebrates the '90s Hottest Marvel Hero Darkhawk
Just in time for the iconic hero’s 30th anniversary!
Thirty years ago, Danny Fingeroth and Mike Manley introduced a new hero to the Marvel Universe with teenager Chris Powell who discovered a mysterious alien amulet that transformed him into the armored hero known as Darkhawk. In celebration of Darkhawk's 30th anniversary, VeVe is bringing the spacefaring fan-favorite hero to Earth!
Starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, at 8am PT, the fully-readable digital iconic comic DARKHAWK #1 arrives on the VeVe app, for iOS and Android.
DARKHAWK #1's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in a blind box format for $6.99. Each digital comic book will have FIVE versions of rarity. This release features VeVe Exclusive Rare and Ultra Rare covers by Ron Lim. Take a look at the gallery below!
- COMMON – Classic Cover
- UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant
- RARE – Hero Variant
- ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant
- SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant
DARKHAWK #1 features the first appearance of teenager Chris Powell AKA Darkhawk! Thrill to the origin story of one of Marvel’s hottest heroes for the ’90s as the newborn Darkhawk unravels the mystery of his armored avenging alter ego.
The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me