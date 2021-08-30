VeVe Closes Out 'Marvel Month' with Two Additional Premium Drops

Since his action-packed debut, Captain America has stood as the Sentinel of Liberty, fighting for American ideals as one of the world’s mightiest heroes and the leader of the Avengers. Even after receiving the Super-Soldier serum, it has always been Steve Rogers’ courage, spirit, and uncompromising ideals that have made him one of the greatest heroes that the world has ever known.

In honor of Captain America’s 80th anniversary, the digital statue features Cap as he appeared in his debut comic in 1941.

Marvel 1st Captain America comes in five digital statues offered in various limited quantities and prices. This release will be available on the VeVe app starting Tuesday, August 31 at 8am PT:

COMMON – Captain America – The First Avenger

UNCOMMON – Captain America – Charging into Battle

RARE – Captain America – The Punch

ULTRA-RARE – Captain America – Animated

SECRET-RARE – Captain America – Ultimate Animated



