Loki, Wanda, Bucky, Captain Carter, and More Arrive as LEGO Minifigures
Your favorite Disney+ Super Heroes have arrived — as minis.
Now that Marvel Studios WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki (Season 1) have all concluded, what’s next for the Disney+ Super Heroes? Well, they’ve been shrunk — but in a good way! LEGO is rolling out a wave of Minifigures celebrating the first three Marvel Studios shows on the streaming service and everyone’s been invited to the mini party.
Spanning all three shows, beloved characters are represented in a big way, just in a smaller size! Additionally, find nods to each series, like the S.W.O.R.D. drone, a TVA mug, Thor as a Frog (aka, Throg), and the tesseract. Which ones do you want to add to your collection? And yes, the answer can be "all of them."
WandaVision
Scarlet Witch
The Vision
Monica Rambeau
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Captain America
Bucky Barnes
Loki
Loki
Sylvie
What If…?
T’Challa Star-Lord
Zombie Captain America
Spider-Man
Gamora
Collect all your favorite mini heroes, available September 1!
All episodes of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki Season 1are now streaming on Disney+!