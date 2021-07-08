Gear
Discover A Multiverse of New Funkos and LEGOs for ‘What If…?’

Say hello to Captain Carter and T'Challa Star-Lord!

by Rachel Paige

Time. Reality. It’s changeable. Ready to explore a multiverse of possibilities?

Following the release of the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series What If…? (which you can watch here!), dive into some of the exciting, new characters who are very familiar but also completely different at the same time. 

The upcoming series explores a multiverse of infinite possibilities and features fan-favorite characters, and famous events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be reimagined in compelling new ways. Say hello to Captain Carter, T’Challa Star-Lord, King Killmonger, Hydra Stomper Steve Rogers, and Doctor Strange and Thor who look suspiciously like characters we’ve never seen before…

Ahead of the release of the series, dive into some of the brand new Funko Pops and LEGOs, coming soon — with more beloved characters on the way, too! 

Journey to face the unknown and ponder the question what if on August 11, exclusively on Disney+.

'What If?' Funko Pops

T'Challa Star-Lord Funko Pop - available exclusively at BoxLunch

Captain Carter Funko Pop

Iron Steve Rogers Supersized Funko Pop

Gamora Funko Pop

Doctor Strange Funko Pop - exclusively at Amazon

Captain Carter Funko Pop -exclusively at EB and Gamestop

T'Challa Star-Lord Funko Pop - available exclusively at FYE

Thor Funko Pop - available exclusively at Walmart

King Killmonger Funko Pop - available exclusively at Target

T'Challa Star-Lord Funko Pop

Captain Carter and The Hydra Stomper LEGO Set

