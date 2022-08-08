World of EPI Reveals New Collectible Doll Line Inspired by 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The World of EPI is set to introduce an exquisitely detailed line of collectible dolls based on the iconic characters from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Leading multicultural doll pioneer, Dr. Lisa Williams and World of EPI, authentically designed the Fresh Dolls Fierce collection in collaboration with Marvel to bring the strong, powerful and brilliant warrior characters from the film to life.



Series I is slated to hit retail this October and features 11.5” articulated collectible dolls based on lead characters Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia. Created with great attention to detail, these dolls feature striking character likenesses, custom-blended skin tones, authentic and first-of-its-kind innovative hairstyles, intricate fashions, and replica playable battle accessories. World of EPI is the first to mass produce natural locs hairstyles, worn by Nakia in the film.



“The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Dolls celebrate the brilliant and empowering Wakanda Warrior characters, and authentically bring their distinct attributes to life,” said Dr. Lisa Williams, founder of World of EPI. “Together, we can ensure Black and Brown children everywhere can embrace their individuality, build their confidence and foster imagination during positive play. It’s imperative that children of all ethnicities grow up seeing a true representation of their beauty in the dolls they play with.”



Each 11.5” doll has multiple points of articulation to recreate warrior poses and action from the movie. They are wearing stunning fashion inspired by the film’s beautiful and intricate costume designs, and come with their own signature accessory.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters November 11.

