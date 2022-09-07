Celebrate the Magic of D23 Expo 2022 This Weekend with Marvel's Official Livestreams
Tune in for the exciting Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday 9/9 at 1 PM PT, as well as a special event from MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man on 9/10 at 2 PM PT!
Step into a world of imagination, hopes and dreams as the ultimate Disney fan event D23 Expo returns this weekend, with plenty of magic for everyone! Held over 3 days from September 9th through September 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center, Marvel will be joining in on the fun with tons of epic announcements, showcases and more.
Even if you're not attending the event in-person, you can experience Marvel at D23 Expo from home! Read on for how you can tune in and not miss a beat of the action!
MARVEL LIVESTREAMS at D23 EXPO 2022:
Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE
Friday, September 9th at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT
Tune in to the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE for announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Marvel Games, Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.
You can watch Marvel on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch to watch the full livestream.
You can also catch the livestream at @MarvelGames on Twitter. Don't forget to follow us for the latest Marvel Games announcements!
MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man
Saturday at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT
Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962’s AMAZING FANTASY #15, the wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!
You can watch Marvel on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch to watch the full livestream.
Are you following our favorite web-head on social media? You can also catch the livestream by following Spider-Man on Twitter and Facebook!