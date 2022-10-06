Comic-Con Museum's 'Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition' Explores the Web-Slinger's Enduring Popularity

In fact, they soon stumbled across a piece that Lowe himself commissioned. "With the image we were just looking at there, I commissioned that cover," he revealed. "We were crossing over a Miles Spider-Man book and Spider-Gwen. They came together and, between those two books, we had a story that spanned universes. Seeing that up here and seeing Sara [Pichelli]'s art is just incredible, and then alongside John Romita Sr. and Gil Kane – it's just incredible."

Cebulski also weighed in on the subject of Spider-Man's enduring popularity, saying, "Spider-Man is about relatability. That's what it is. You think you can be him. Everyone has been a teenager at some point in their life. They relate to some aspect of Peter Parker, whether it's problems with family, problems with money, problems with your boss, problems with love – you know, that's what it is. But it's also that dream of imagination. Peter, when he puts on that mask, he becomes someone different. He leaves that life behind and becomes Spider-Man, and he's got problems all of his own, but still, with what he's dealing with, there's connections to his real life that he has to overcome as a hero and as his alter ego as Peter Parker. So I think it's that relatability. I think that's what has led to the longevity and the popularity that Spider-Man has achieved."

Asked how the inclusion of diverse characters like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will impact the industry for years to come, Lowe said, "We're already seeing it. Miles has been around for over ten years now; Gwen, for a good five or six years now. I mean, the more people see themselves in the characters, the more they've got their in, and you don't need that, per se, but it helps. I'm meeting new writers who grew up on Miles Morales, who it hit them when they were teenagers, and that is mind-blowing and humbling and so cool."