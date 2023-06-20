Heroes Dutch Comic Con Celebrates Marvel's Stormbreakers

In addition to Marvel's Stormbreakers, Heroes Dutch Comic Con will featuring exciting previews and celebrations of movies and television shows. Marvel Studios and Disney+ will bring an exciting booth to the Experience Hall featuring Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion. The new series premieres on Disney+ on June 21 and fans in attendance can visit the booth to get an official poster featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

In addition, Disney will also be presenting a booth spotlighting the upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. To celebrate that the new and final part of the series, coming to the theaters on June 28, visitors can have an action photo taken in the booth which can be printed and taken home with or receive a digital version of the photo, along with an official movie poster.

Along with movies and TV, an indispensable part of the event is cosplay. More than half of the visitors come to the event dressed as one of their favorite characters. The main stage hosts the Cosplay Catwalk show both days and the Cosplay Contest will also take place on the main stage. There will be ongoing opportunities on the exhibition floor for cosplayers to take photos with one another and fans alike. Fans in attendance can also attend workshops where they can learn such fun things like how to use a Lightsaber or attend a workshop about K-Pop, photography and cosplay tutorials.

And that is not all! Visitors can visit any of the stages for Q&As with the Special Guests, various panels, to get tips & tricks from C.B. Cebulski, editor in-chief of Marvel Comics. In addition to the panels. Q&As and Cosplay, the Dealer Hall is once again filled to the brim with exhibitors selling must haves collectibles.

For tickets and information visit www.dutchcomiccon.com

