Kith and Marvel Unveil Full Pop-Up Booth Schedule at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The pop-up will be located inside the Marvel booth and will include the full assortment of products.

Additionally, Kith will host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games inside the pop-up. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up game consoles. Contestants can sign-up at the pop-up to be notified if they’ve qualified.

Read on below for the full schedule of booth activities at the Marvel | Kith pop-up at SDCC 2023!

Marvel | Kith Booth Activities

Thursday, July 20

4pm - 5pm PT

Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Round 1

Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth



Friday, July 21

12:30 - 12:45pm PT

Interview with Ronnie Fieg, CEO and Creative Director of Kith

Marvel Stage

12:45 - 1:15pm PT

Comic Book signing with Ronnie Fieg, CEO and Creative Director of Kith

Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth

4pm - 5pm PT

Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Round 2

Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth



Saturday, July 22

3pm - 4pm PT

Compete against Arcade1Up Pro, Justin Wong

Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth

4pm - 5pm PT

Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Round 3

Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth



Sunday July 23

12:15pm - 1:15pm PT

Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Finals

Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel's panels for 2023 here!