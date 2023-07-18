Kith and Marvel Unveil Full Pop-Up Booth Schedule at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Don't miss the Kith pop-up at the Marvel Booth during SDCC 2023! New booth activities each day from July 20-23.
If you've seen the full Marvel schedule for San Diego Comic-Con 2023, you may have noticed one stylish pop-up coming to the Marvel Booth—you'll want to get to the Con early, because the Marvel | Kith for X-Men 60th Anniversary Collection will be available for all Marvelites who want to dress to impress!
Check out the new holistic lifestyle collection from Marvel and Kith inclusive of apparel, footwear and collectibles. Not only do SDCC attendees have an early opportunity to shop the collection ahead of the global launch, Marvel and Kith also created a special edition X-Men comic book with an original storyline and custom illustrations that will be available for purchase with the collection.
The pop-up will be located inside the Marvel booth and will include the full assortment of products.
Additionally, Kith will host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games inside the pop-up. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up game consoles. Contestants can sign-up at the pop-up to be notified if they’ve qualified.
Read on below for the full schedule of booth activities at the Marvel | Kith pop-up at SDCC 2023!
Marvel | Kith Booth Activities
Thursday, July 20
4pm - 5pm PT
Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Round 1
Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth
Friday, July 21
12:30 - 12:45pm PT
Interview with Ronnie Fieg, CEO and Creative Director of Kith
Marvel Stage
12:45 - 1:15pm PT
Comic Book signing with Ronnie Fieg, CEO and Creative Director of Kith
Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth
4pm - 5pm PT
Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Round 2
Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth
Saturday, July 22
3pm - 4pm PT
Compete against Arcade1Up Pro, Justin Wong
Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth
4pm - 5pm PT
Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Round 3
Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth
Sunday July 23
12:15pm - 1:15pm PT
Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up - X-Men: Children of the ATOM Arcade Tournament, Finals
Kith Pop-Up, Marvel Booth
Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel's panels for 2023 here!