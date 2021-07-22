Marvel's Panel Schedule for Comic-Con@Home 2021

Here's where you can find Marvel at Comic-Con@Home!

Friday, July 23, 12:00 PM PT - Marvel Comics: X-Men

Welcome to life under the Reign of X! From the start of the Hellfire Gala right through its show-stopping conclusion, Marvel’s magnificent mutant mavens have led the new nation of Krakoa through some of the biggest changes the X-Men have ever seen. Ryan Penagos, aka Agent M, leads a panel including Vita Ayala (Children of the Atom, New Mutants), Gerry Duggan (Marauders, X-Men), Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force), Leah Williams (X-Men: The Trial of Magneto), and senior editor Jordan D. White. Join these X-traordinary X-perts for a sneak peek at what’s coming next!

With Inferno heating up, the Master of Magnetism under investigation for the shocking death of Scarlet Witch, and an all-new team of X-Men out in the world, there’s never been a more X-citing time to start reading!