Marvel Entertainment Announces 2022 C2E2 Panel Schedule
Check out what Marvel Entertainment has in store for C2E2!
This week, Marvel Entertainment returns to Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2), and you are not going to want to miss what we have in store for you! From Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7, we will show you how to break into comics the Marvel way, celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, and so much more.
Check out Marvel Entertainment’s C2E2 2022 panel schedule below, True Believer!
Friday, August 5
MARVEL COMICS: Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way
4:00pm - 5:00pm | Room S401
Are you a writer or artist? Ever dream of working for Marvel? Do you find yourself thinking, "I could do that...if I knew how!" Well, here's your chance! Join Talent Scout Rickey Purdin and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, alongside special guests Samira Ahmed (MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT), Kyle Higgins (ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN), and Tim Seeley (SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE) to find out the answers on how to get your foot in the door and make your job MARVEL!
Saturday, August 6
MARVEL COMICS: Beyond Amazing – A Spider-Man Retrospective with C.B. Cebulski and Ryan Stegman
4:00pm - 5:00pm | Room S401
Celebrating sixty years of web-spinning wonder! Join Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Spidey super-artist (and fan!) Ryan Stegman (SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN, VENOM) as they discuss everything from AMAZING FANTASY #15 to BEYOND – and even beyond THAT into the future of the Amazing Spider-Man!
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more upcoming news about C2E2 2022, which runs Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!