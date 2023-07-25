SDCC 2023: D23's Hellfire Gala Brings Mutant Glitz & Glam to San Diego

In this much larger room, DJs Coco & Breezy rocked the turntables, setting the atmosphere with light effects and tunes for attendees who wanted to slay the dance floor and those who just wanted to enjoy the spectacle from the VIP booths, which provided an eagle-eyed view of the room from beneath crystalline light fixtures. Amongst the greenery and the native Krakoan plantlife, the larger-than-life figures of Jean Grey, Scarlet Witch, She-Hulk, Storm, and Black Widow loomed in their Hellfire Gala finest, showing guests how it's done as they flitted between the dance floor and the bar.

After making their way through the Hellfire Ballroom, attendees could descend to Lair X, where DJ Thee Mike B provided some throwback tunes amongst some cozy seating and highlights from the X-Men's greatest eras. In honor of the X-Men's 60th anniversary, the walls were adorned in artwork from across the X-Men's history, with giant X-logos appearing throughout the space. Additionally, fans got an opportunity to snap photos with Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 characters like Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Wolverine, Rogue, and Gambit while enjoying a signature Uncanny cocktail.