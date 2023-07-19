SDCC 2023: Don't Miss A Minute of San Diego Comic-Con By Watching Marvel LIVE!

Marvel makes its merry return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 through July 23, and we've got all the info for you on how you can experience the excitement of the con— from the comfort of your own home! Below, find a roundup of the ways you can watch our exclusive reveals, breaking news, special guests, and thrilling announcements, whether you're on the ground in San Diego or watching from your porch as you sip lemonade in the warm summer sun.

WHEN

The Marvel livestream will broadcast daily from San Diego Comic-Con, starting at 3 PM ET / Noon PT beginning Friday July 21 and continuing through the weekend, wrapping up on Monday, July 24.

WHERE

You can watch the livestream at Marvel.com/SDCC or on Marvel's YouTube, Twitch or Facebook channels. Plus, you can see photos, videos and exciting news on Marvel's Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with the hashtag #MarvelSDCC!

On the show floor, the Marvel booth (#2329) will host events, giveaways, and signings, while exclusive San Diego Comic-Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and more will be offered at Marvel’s merch booth (#2519).

WHAT

To get all the details on the exclusives, events, panels, and booth action at SDCC, with the full schedule of Marvel Entertainment booth activities, including signings and events, right here:

WHO

You and all your friends! Everyone is welcome to follow along as Marvel makes a triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con.

By tuning into Marvel LIVE! you and your friends can experience the action at SDCC in the Marvel Booth with exclusive interviews with people like Marvel Studios' Andy Park, Marvel Comics creators like Zeb Wells, Rob Liefeld, Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz and more! We'll have first looks at amazing merch from Hasbro and more and SO MUCH COSPLAY as we celebrate the X-Men's 60th Anniversary, the Avengers 60th Anniversary and all the Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe in our annual Cosplay Competition!

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.