Marvel Entertainment's Full Lineup of Signings at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

THURSDAY, JULY 21

1:45 - 2:15 PM PT Marvel Comics “Carnage” Signing - Ram V



5:00 - 5:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Deadpool: Bad Blood” Signing - Rob Liefeld

FRIDAY, JULY 22

12:00 - 12:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” Signing - Pablo Leon

3:00 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Studios Animation Signing - Ryan Meinerding

4:15 – 4:45 PM PT Marvel Comics “Wild Cards” signing - Paul Cornell

SATURDAY, JULY 23

12:15 - 12:45 PM PT Marvel Comics “Strange Academy” Signing - Humberto Ramos / Skottie Young



1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” Signing - Colin Kelly / Jackson Lanzing



1:45 - 2:30 PM PT Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Signing with Bruce Campbell*



3:00 - 3:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Spider-Man” Signing - Dan Slott



3:45 - 4:15 PM PT Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing- Andy Park

SUNDAY, JULY 24

11:45 - 12:15 PM PT Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing - Ryan Meinerding



1:00 - 1:30 PM PT Marvel Comics “Wolverine” Signing - Adam Kubert

*Ticketed event. Tickets distributed the morning of the signing at the Marvel Booth, as soon as the convention opens. Schedule subject to change.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.